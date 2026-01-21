Man escapes burning mobile home in Butler County after dog wakes him up

WEST LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. — Flames poured out of Dan McDeavitt’s mobile home in West Liberty Borough, Butler County, just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He’s owned it for the last 15 years.

The man who lived in the home has been there for about a year-and-a-half.

The tenant called McDeavitt to tell him the home was on fire.

“I got dressed and ran down there,” McDeavitt told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “There was nothing we could do. It just started burning all over.”

Channel 11 was there as firefighters were clearing the scene on Wednesday morning.

The home is a total loss. McDeavitt is thankful his tenant got out when he did.

“I’m just glad he was out of there,” he said. “It was the middle of the night. He could have been sleeping and not woken up.”

McDeavitt said his tenant’s dog is the reason he woke up. The dog jumped on him in bed, and that’s when he smelled smoke.

“That is incredible! It’s a good dog he has, though,” McDeavitt said.

The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company shared pictures with a post on Facebook. They said that because of the limited water in the area, tankers worked to establish a water supply to help put out the fire.

11 fire departments responded to the fire, and Slippery Rock said crews were on scene for nearly two hours.

“I didn’t have no homeowner’s insurance on it,” McDeavitt said. “I just got to tear it down, and I don’t know if I’ll put another trailer in there or what.”

McDeavitt said the tenant was having some issues with the furnace, but firefighters haven’t said what caused the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWon

©2026 Cox Media Group