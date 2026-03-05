Man facing animal cruelty charges accused of giving pet bird drugs, beer daily

GREESNBURG, Pa. — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to giving his pet parakeet marijuana and beer daily.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office on Wednesday said the incident began when police were called to Callaghan’s Bar on South Main Street in Greensburg in February for a report of an intoxicated man with an injured bird.

Officers met Timothy Grace, 40, at the scene. Police said another person had a parakeet that appeared to have a broken leg.

Investigators said Grace told police the bird belonged to him. He also said the bird smoked marijuana and drank beer daily.

Police said Grace brought the bird to the bar in his pocket.

The bird was taken to a local animal hospital and is being treated for a broken leg. It was also reported to be underweight and weak.

Grace faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty, neglect of animals and transporting animals in a cruel manner.

