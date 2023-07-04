Man facing charges after Duquesne University student shot in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after a Duquesne University student was shot during an attempted robbery in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Monday, Pittsburgh Police filed aggravated assault and several other charges against Evan Gaither, 37.

According to a police report, the unnamed student was walking home from a birthday party around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

In the area of William Penn Place and 6th Avenue, near the Omni William Penn Hotel and Mellon Square Park, officers say the student was approached by a man in the Montour Way alley.

Police paperwork states that the man offered to sell him drugs, which he declined.

Investigators say Gaither then pointed a gun at the student saying, “Give me what you got.”

When the student refused, that’s when police say Gaither shot him in the hip.

“Yeah, that’s a real shame,” said David Mulholland, who works Downtown. “A young person should be able to, I mean, over a simple robbery. That’s terrible. I mean, probably a couple bucks in the wallet. Who carries cash anymore?”

The victim was able to run for help and was eventually taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police used video surveillance to identify Gaither.

According to the criminal complaint, Gaither is homeless and typically stays at the Second Avenue Commons shelter, several blocks from the shooting scene.

At last check, he has not yet been taken into custody.

The student who was shot was expected to be okay, but according to officials, doctors were not able to remove the bullet from his body because they say that would have caused further damage.

