Man shot in Downtown Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight aggravated assault where a man was shot.

According to police, officers were called to William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh for reports of a man shot just after 4 a.m.

First responders found bystanders rendering aid to the victim, who had been shot in the hip area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, responding officers found a shell casing on Strawberry Way, near where the victim was found.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

