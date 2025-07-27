Man facing felony charge after gun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing a felony charge after police say a gun was found in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County police say Transportation Security Administration officers located a gun in a passenger’s bag at the airport’s main security checkpoint around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police identified the bag’s owner as Justin Stanley, 47, of Negley, Ohio, and found that he didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit.

Stanley is now charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Police note that anyone who brings a gun into an airport security checkpoint could face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000, and repeat offenders could be fined up to $13,910.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group