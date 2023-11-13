Former Pittsburgh Public Schools police officer found guilty in sex abuse case found dead in cell

SOMERSET COUNTY — A former Pittsburgh Public Schools police officer who was found guilty in a sex abuse case in 2013 was found dead in his cell at Somerset SCI, the Somerset County coroner said.

According to court documents, Robert Lellock was sentenced to serve 32 to 64 years in prison. He was also registered as a sexually violent predator.

The Somerset County coroner said the details of Lellock’s death are still under investigation at this time.

Channel 11 reached out to Somerset SCI to learn more. They said they would provide more information on Monday.

Lellock filed an appeal in March 2023 but was denied in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

