Man flown to hospital after crash involving scooter, SUV in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a scooter and an SUV in Butler Township.

Police said the driver of the scooter was traveling north on Route 8 around 4:36 p.m. when an SUV turned out of a parking lot at One Armstrong Place, where they both collided.

The driver of the scooter was then flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition is currently not known.

