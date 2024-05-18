Local

Man flown to hospital after scooter crash in Butler County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured after a crash in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bonniebrook Road and Rennick Road in Jefferson Township at 2:38 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle and scooter crashed.

A man was life-flighted from the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

