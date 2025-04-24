Man found dead inside former UPMC hospital building in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a former UPMC hospital.
New Castle Police said a 51-year-old man was found dead inside the Former UPMC Jameson South/St. Francis Hospital building on 1000 S. Mercer Street at 11:44 a.m. on Thursday.
He was identified as Brian Kenneth LeGault by the Coroner’s Office.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-9300 or 911.
