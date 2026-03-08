Man found dead on local highway possibly hit multiple times by multiple vehicles, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators are working to identify a man found dead in Washington County who was possibly hit by multiple vehicles.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says a tractor-trailer driver called 911 just after 4 a.m., saying he was “what appeared to be a person” lying in the eastbound lanes of I-70, around 200 feet from the Chestnut Street on-ramp in North Franklin Township.

The person, only identified by Warco as a man, was pronounced deceased after emergency responders got on scene.

Warco says it appears the man was “struck multiple times, by multiple vehicles.”

Investigators presume, but have not confirmed, that he was a pedestrian.

The incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Warco asks anyone with information, particularly anyone who may know who the deceased is, to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-223-5200 or the Washington County Coroner’s Office at 724-228-6785.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group