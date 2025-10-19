Man found dead outside business in South Strabane shopping center

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside a business in South Strabane on Sunday morning.

South Strabane Township Police Department Chief Drew Hilk says officers were sent to the Trinity Point Shopping Center around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, after retail employees found a man down on the sidewalk in front of a business.

When officers got on scene, they determined the man had died. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The South Strabane Police Department and Washington County Coroner’s Office are investigating his death. At this time, both the police and coroner’s investigations indicate this was a natural death. Hilk states the police investigation so far indicates the man had a medical episode, which caused his death.

Hilk states that while detectives are continuing to investigate, they are not currently searching for any persons, nor do they think that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death present a danger to the community.

Still, anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Hilk by calling 724-225-8111 or emailing dhilk@southstrabane.com.

