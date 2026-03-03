Man found dead under trailer in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead under a trailer in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police and medics were called to the area of Amanda Street and Wynoka Street in Carrick at 8:30 p.m.

The man’s body was found under a trailer near a shopping complex.

“There was a male who came behind the building; he was at one of the other businesses in this complex, and discovered the male underneath the tractor-trailer,” Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said.

Investigators say it is unclear how long the body had been there. The man is believed to be in his 50s.

“At this point, it is too early to tell exactly what happened,” Cruz said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is working with police to learn more about the cause and manner of death.

Police cannot say whether the man’s death is suspicious or not at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

