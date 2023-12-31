Man with gunshot wounds found dead inside house in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — Police say a man with gunshot wounds was found dead inside of a house in South Side Slopes.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 2200 block of Arlington Avenue at 8:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police officers found a man in his late 20s or early 30s on the main floor.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

