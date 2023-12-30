3 people, including teen, charged after dog found shot in Pennsylvania

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including a teenager, are facing charges in connection to an animal abuse case in Clearfield County.

According to NBC affiliate WJAC, an English Mastiff named Duke was found on Steep Hill Road in Greenwood Township on Friday, Nov. 24.

Investigators said the dog was found in “deplorable” health with a shoestring around its mouth.

Duke was taken to an animal hospital in Pittsburgh, where a veterinarian found he had been shot in the head, WJAC reports.

Three suspects, a 60-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy all admitted to abusing the dog.

Multiple charges are being filed, WJAC said, including aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect.

The suspects have not been identified.

