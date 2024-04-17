Man found guilty in fatal shooting of Swissvale mother, 7-year-old daughter

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a local mother and her 7-year-old daughter in February 2023.

Kareef Easington, 36, was found guilty by a jury for two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 39-year-old Megan Campbell and 7-year-old Lyla Campbell.

According to Allegheny County police, Swissvale police were requested to help medics get into a barricaded apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place at around 10:13 a.m. on Feb. 15. Once on scene, first responders found the victims dead from gunshot wounds.

After processing the crime scene, police discovered several of Easington’s belongings in the toilet including keys to his car, his phone’s SIM card and bullet casings, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to police, Easington and the victims were cousins.

“I’d like to extend my deepest sympathy to the victims’ family,” said DA Stephen Zappala. “I hope that they can feel some sense of relief that the person responsible has been brought to justice.”

