Man found shot in abdomen in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to the 2100 block of Spring Street around 12:30 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Once on scene, those officers found a man inside a home shot once in the abdomen. Police immediately began first aid measures until medics arrived, took over care and took the man to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are now processing the scene and detectives are “leading an active and ongoing investigation.”

