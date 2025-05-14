Man found shot in back in Pittsburgh neighborhood hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the man was found in the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m., shot in the back.

Officers administered aid until medics arrived and took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives were on scene processing evidence, and the public safety official said a firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

