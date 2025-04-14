Man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called from the Downtown Public Safety Center for reports of a man shot across the street from the station at 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his groin on the 400 block of Wood Street. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he had been shot on Smithfield Street. Police said they were unable to find a crime scene there.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video in the area to learn more.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

