Man found shot inside home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood early Friday.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Murtland Street just after 2 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 30s, who had been shot in the back, inside a home. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Public Safety officials said police then conducted a protective sweep of the house to make sure there were no other victims.

The suspect, who police say is a man in his late 30s, ran from the home before officers arrived.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

