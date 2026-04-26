Temperatures become seasonably cool as clouds slowly clear on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods. Clouds will be stubborn but will eventually give way to mostly sunny skies by the end of the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low to mid-60s.

Monday will easily be the nicest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. A band of rain is expected to cross the area on Tuesday morning with a couple of showers or a storm possible during the afternoon; most of the day will be dry.

Wednesday will feature steadier rain, especially during the afternoon, as a cold front approaches. Behind the front, highs will be stuck in the 50s starting Thursday and likely through all of next weekend.

While it’s still a bit early, frost may be possible next weekend as overnight lows dip into the 30s. When and if the winds die down, frost will become more likely, especially in the more sheltered valleys as we enter a cooler weather pattern for the new month.

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