Man found shot, killed inside his car in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was found shot and killed inside his car in Braddock early Friday morning.

Pennsylvania state troopers were called to Library Street around 1:49 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found Henry Freeman shot multiple times inside his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, there’s no information on any suspects.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently conducting interviews, collecting evidence and checking surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

