Man found stabbed overnight in Market Square

PITTSBURGH — A man is in the hospital after he was found stabbed multiple times in Downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says officers responded to Forbes Avenue in Market Square around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an unresponsive man in the street.

That man had been stabbed in the head and lower back, the official said. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition, but he’s since been upgraded to stable.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence, and the official said police are searching for two suspects who fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group