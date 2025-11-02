Man found with slash wounds after fight in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland area

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland area.

A public safety official says police and EMS were notified of a possible stabbing in the 2600 block of California Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday

On scene, they found a man outside with slash wounds to the back and jaw. Medics controlled the bleeding, then took the man to a local hospital in stable condition.

The official says preliminary investigative information indicates a fight broke out between several people inside an establishment in the area. Security escorted the individuals involved outside, where the altercation continued.

At this time, police have not identifed any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing. Officers are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses.

