Man hit by vehicle, killed overnight in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood overnight.

A public safety spokesperson says police were called to the intersection of East Ohio Street and East Street around 2 a.m. for the reported pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway with “severe trauma to his head.” He was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses told police that the victim got out of an eastbound silver pickup truck on East Ohio Street before the collision. That vehicle left the scene, continuing on East Ohio Street before turning left onto Madison Avenue.

The Collision Investigation Unit responded to process evidence. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

