Man hit, killed by pickup truck along I-80 in Mercer County

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Mercer County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Thursday.

The coroner’s office says Gregory C. Booty, 58, of Vienna, Ohio, was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township around 6:30 p.m.

Booty’s vehicle became disabled, and he got out and walked toward the median. While in the passing lane, Booty was hit by an oncoming pickup truck, officials say.

Booty was pronounced dead on scene at 7:30 p.m. His death has been ruled accidental as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.

