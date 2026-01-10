Man hospitalized after possible pistol-whipping in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was possibly pistol-whipped in Pittsburgh late Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police were sent to the intersection of Jumonville Street and the Boulevard of the Allies in the city’s Bluff area around 11 p.m. for a report of someone with facial injuries.

Once on scene, officers found a man with lacerations in the face that were “consistent with being pistol-whipped,” the spokesperson said.

The man was reportedly dropped off by a vehicle that fled the area.

The spokesperson says the man was alert and speaking to medics when he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

VCU detectives are working to determine where this incident occurred.

