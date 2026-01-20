Man injured after pickup truck crashes off slushy road, into drainage ditch in Lawrence County

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch in Lawrence County on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 2023 Ford F-150XLT was driving on State Route 208 at around 11:59 a.m. in Wilmington Township.

The driver lost control when on a slushy part of the road and crashed into a large drainage ditch, troopers said.

The 59-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

State police said they will be citing him for traffic violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group