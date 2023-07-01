Man injured after police chase, car crash in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man was hurt after a police chase turned into a car crash in Moon Township early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the chase happened near Ewing Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Ryan Chapman, 30, tried to flee from state police at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit was terminated and Chapman was found to have crashed his car on University Boulevard at Stoops Ferry Road, state police said.

Chapman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A warrant was issued for Chapman’s arrest.

