South Fayette daycare closes indefinitely after charges filed against 2 employees

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Tots Spot Daycare in South Fayette Township is closed indefinitely, their summer camp abruptly shut down as well, after two employees were charged with felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

The charges come after a grandparent brought audio evidence of abuse to the township police department.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida is going through the criminal complaint that details what was caught on an audio recording that the grandmother told police was “eight hours of torture.” WATCH Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the full story.

