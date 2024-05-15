Man killed in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Castle on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Washington Street at 4:17 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man dead on the back porch. He was shot in the chest.

Police said shots were exchanged between the victim and at least one other shooter in the rear alleyway.

The investigation is ongoing.

