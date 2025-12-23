Man injured in stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood to face charges

PITTSBURGH — A man who was injured in a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood early Tuesday morning will face charges.

Officers were called to Carrick Avenue around 12 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in his torso. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers were told the stabbing took place after a fight between a man and a woman inside the home. Police said the man is reported to have been the aggressor.

The woman was also taken to a hospital in stable condition with injuries to her face.

Charges are expected to be filed against the man once he is released from the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group