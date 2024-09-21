Man killed in overnight North Braddock shooting

Local

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man died in an overnight shooting in North Braddock.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 dispatchers learned of a shooting on the 1100 block of Ridge Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

First responders found a man shot inside of a house. He was pronounced dead on scene.

ACPD detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

