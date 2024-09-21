Man carjacked woman, led officers on chase through multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man carjacked a woman and then led officers on a chase throughout Pittsburgh on Friday evening, according to police.

Police say they saw the carjacking happen just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Middle and East Ohio streets.

The suspect then led police on I-279 before heading back into the city, into Oakland and then to the Strip District.

Officers stopped the chase in the Strip District because of the number of pedestrians and heavy traffic.

Then, police say the suspect drove through Downtown and back to the North Side where he was arrested after the car was remotely disabled by OnStar.

Police said the suspect claimed he was under the influence of narcotics when they arrested him.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Allegheny County jail.

The suspect has not been identified yet. Police said the woman was not hurt during the carjacking.

