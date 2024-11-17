Man killed in Mercer County shooting; suspect in custody

SHARON, Pa. — A man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Mercer County.

The Sharon Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment on Logan Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

When officers got on scene, they found a man shot and provided medical aid, but he died of his injuries.

The department identifies the man as Jesse Grover, 31.

Police say a suspect is in custody, but they are not releasing any further information at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

