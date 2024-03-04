Local

Man killed in O’Hara Township crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A man was killed in a crash in O’Hara Township on Sunday.

Thomas Harrity, 67, of Arnold, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after his vehicle left the road, striking a rock wall in the area of Powers Run Road and Freeport Road, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

O’Hara Township police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend
  • Man arrested in death of Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Multiple local police departments warn of phone service scam
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read