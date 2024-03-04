Man killed in O’Hara Township crash

A man was killed in a crash in O’Hara Township on Sunday.

Thomas Harrity, 67, of Arnold, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after his vehicle left the road, striking a rock wall in the area of Powers Run Road and Freeport Road, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

O’Hara Township police are investigating.

