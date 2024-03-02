Man killed in Station Square shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was killed in a shooting late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s South Shore.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police officers were sent to the Hard Rock Cafe on West Station Square Drive around 11:20 p.m.

First responders found a man shot in the pelvis. Officials say he was initially conscious and alert, but his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased soon after arriving at the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as David Anthony Utley-Ralph, 25, of Mount Morris.

Police say they’re searching for a smaller U-Haul box truck that fled the area. They don’t have any suspect descriptions at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting. Anyone with information should call police at 412-323-7800.

