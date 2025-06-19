Man found shot in Wilkinsburg dies

WILKINSBURG — A man died after he was found shot in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m.

First responders located the injured man on the 1700 block of Wesley Street and took him to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the front yard of a house on Wesley Street is where he ran after being shot.

“Detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting actually took place,” Lt. Venerando Costa said.

ACPD detectives are now investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group