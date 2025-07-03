Man out on bond for allegedly shooting at police officers now charged with hitting officer with car

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A Braddock man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle while out on bond for previous charges of attempted homicide.

Mitchell Johnson, 20, who was initially charged with attempted homicide for firing shots at police officers, now faces over a dozen new charges, including several felonies.

On Wednesday, the Munhall Police Department was searching for a reported stolen Chevrolet Malibu when Assistant Chief Jamie Caterino spotted the vehicle in Braddock. Caterino, in an unmarked unit, requested backup from the Eastern Regional Police Department before initiating a traffic stop.

As Caterino approached the vehicle with his gun drawn, the driver, later identified as Johnson, accelerated, striking Caterino and injuring his arm, authorities said. The vehicle then fled the scene, prompting a short pursuit before crashing into a police cruiser, and then into a fence and two garages along Isabella Alley.

After the vehicle stopped, police said Johnson fled on foot but was later apprehended at his home on Packer Street. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle tried to run, but was quickly taken into custody and found in possession of a loaded 9mm magazine.

Johnson was taken into custody and apologized to Caterino, who continued to assist in the search despite his injury. Both Caterino and an Eastern Regional officer received medical treatment at the scene for their injuries.

“In this type of situation, a vehicle is just as dangerous and deadly a weapon as a firearm,” said Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus. “I’m relieved that the injuries to Assistant Chief Caterino and the Eastern Regional officer were minor.”

Johnson is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail, facing new charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

“I commend the quick thinking by our detectives to be at Johnson’s house when he arrived, enabling them to take this dangerous person off the street,” Kraus said.

