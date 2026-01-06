Man pinned by piece of industrial equipment inside Strip District building, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after being pinned by a piece of industrial equipment inside a building in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police, firefighters and medics were called to the 100 block of 15th Street just before 9:10 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a man who had a heavy machine fall on him.

The man was initially unresponsive after he was extricated from underneath the machine, but was conscious and alert when medics transported him to a hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group