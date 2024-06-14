Man pleads guilty in federal court after police find over 6,400 stamp bags in Pittsburgh hotel room

A former resident of New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of federal narcotics laws after police found over 6,400 stamp bags of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in a Pittsburgh hotel room.

Ryan Mendoza, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of the drug.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Pittsburgh police recovered the stamp bags in a hotel room that had been rented by Mendoza the previous night, according to court documents. He was taken into custody and admitted to possession of the recovered drugs, police said

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

