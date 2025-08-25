Man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for stealing veteran’s car with his dog Lucky still inside

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The man who police say stole a Westmoreland County veteran’s car while his dog was still inside has pleaded guilty.

Kenneth Crider had a pre-trial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, where he pleaded guilty to several charges. He was sentenced to 14 months to 10 years in prison, consecutively.

In September of 2024, police said Crider stole an 87-year-old man’s car with his beloved dog, Lucky, still inside. A week later, officers arrested Crider in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, but Lucky was nowhere to be found -- and remains missing.

The search for Lucky has spanned across the country, with t-shirts, billboards, and a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

