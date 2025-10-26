Man pronounced dead after being found over hillside in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH — A man was pronounced dead after being found over a hillside in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

Public safety officials say emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Lowrie Street around 3 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive man over a hillside.

Rescue crews used ropes and harnesses to get down a slope and reach the man, officials say. He was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

