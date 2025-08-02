Man rescued from overturned vehicle in Greenfield

PITTSBURGH — A man was rescued from an overturned vehicle in Greenfield Saturday.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say EMS, fire and police were called to the 300 block of Saline Street around 5 a.m. for a rollover crash.

Medics found a man with minor injuries trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Crews stabilized the vehicle and wrapped the man in a fire-resistant blanket. They then removed the windshield and got the man out before putting him on a waiting stretcher.

Officials say the man was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

