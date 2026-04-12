Man rescued from vehicle after rollover crash in North Charleroi

NORTH CHARLEROI, Pa. — A man was rescued from a vehicle after a rollover crash in North Charleroi on Saturday.

The Lock No. 4 Volunteer Fire Co. says crews were called to Pennsylvania Avenue near Double M’s Pizza.

A vehicle was on its side with a man still inside.

Crews began working to stabilize the vehicle. After cutting the roof, the man was removed and handed over to medics, the fire company says.

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