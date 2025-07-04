Man riding e-bike shot, bike catches fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man riding an e-bike was shot before his bike caught fire in Pittsburgh Thursday evening.

Public safety officials say police, fire and medics were called to the 1300 block of Grotto Street in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just before 9 p.m. for a two-round ShotSpotter alert.

There, they found a man who’d been shot in the left knee.

The man had been riding an e-bike, which caught fire, though firefighters were able to put it out.

Officials say the man wouldn’t give information about what led to the incident. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

div id="civsci-id-1191105126" data-civicscience-widget="50f4bea4-00fa-11e2-bb87-12313809f6d1">