Man running from police pretended to be detective inside Scott Township Walmart, investigators say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators say a man on the run from police was pretending to be a local detective inside the Scott Township Walmart.

A Walmart employee dialed 911 when police said Scott Braden was acting aggressively. He allegedly told the employees that he lost his credit cards and badge in the store and he wanted police to come to the scene.

Braden allegedly blamed the staff for taking his items.

Police say Braden said he was going to hit all of the employees, and that he was a Carnegie police officer.

When police showed up at the store, they discovered that Braden had left, but he didn’t make it far.

They took him into custody in the nearby Shop ‘n Save parking lot where police say Braden gave officers the wrong name and birthday.

After officers pressed him, Braden eventually gave his real name, and that’s when investigators found out he had three warrants out for his arrest for assault, probation violation, and retail theft.

According to court records, Braden was previously arrested for theft by deception charges.

He’s now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

