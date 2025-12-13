Man rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot multiple times overnight in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to Chauncey Street in the city’s Middle Hill District around 1:45 a.m., for three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling 17 rounds.

Those responding officers first found a vehicle with bullet damage and multiple shell casings near the intersection of Chauncey Street and Webster Avenue.

Then, several blocks away near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Junilla Street, they found a man shot multiple times in the torso and arm.

Officers rendered aid, including applying chest seals and a tourniquet, until medics arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he was taken directly into surgery. He was last said to be in critical condition.

The public safety official says the investigation so far indicates the man was returning to his vehicle when he was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

