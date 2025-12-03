Man sentenced to decades in prison after shootout with state troopers in Westmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with state troopers in Westmoreland County has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said that James Miller, 63, was sentenced to 22 to 44 years in state prison by Judge Scott Mears on Tuesday.

Miller was convicted of shooting at police as they responded to an incident in East Huntingdon Township on Jan. 28, 2024.

Neighbors said Miller began firing shots randomly at around 7 a.m. Police were called hours later by a homeowner who said their house had been hit by a bullet.

The investigation brought state police to Miller’s doorstep on Porter Avenue. Police said he opened the door with a rifle and fired two shots around 10 to 15 yards away from them.

Troopers said they shot him in the chest after he aimed his barrel at them and ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon.

The state troopers were not injured.

Miller was found guilty of 18 counts, including aggravated assault and shooting at law enforcement officers.

