Man sentenced to prison for stealing mail in Pittsburgh, marking 3rd federal conviction

PITTSBURGH — A man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for stealing mail in Pittsburgh.

Tyrone Mobley, a 58-year-old resident of Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood, was sentenced to 27 months.

Mobley pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft and violating federal supervised release, marking his third federal conviction for mail theft.

Mobley’s conviction stems from the theft of a package, shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, from the mailbox receptacle area of an apartment building in the Oakland/Shadyside area of Pittsburgh. At the time of the theft, Mobley was under federal supervision for a previous conviction.

Prior to imposing the sentence, United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy commented on the seriousness of the crime.

“Mail theft is a very significant offense that is not only a personal invasion to the victim of the theft, but also erodes public trust in the postal system,” Judge Hardy said. Judge Hardy also stated that Mobley’s sentencing should “send a message to other individuals who think about stealing mail that they could be imprisoned for such an offense.”

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