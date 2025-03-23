Man seriously hurt, dog killed in overnight hit-and-run in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was seriously hurt and a dog killed in a hit-and-run in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The pedestrian hit-and-run happened overnight on Bailey Avenue in Mount Washington. A public safety official said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but the dog died of their injuries on scene.

Bailey Avenue between Ruth Street and Haberman Avenue was closed until around 5:30 a.m. while investigators were on scene.

Police say they’re searching for a black 2009 Lexus RX350 with PA plate MGV-6509. They say the vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group